CHILDRES COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that one woman has died and one person was injured after a fatal wreck approximately eight miles northwest of Childress.

According to a news release from the Texas DPS, Gladys Roath, 57, of Miami, Florida was driving northwest on US-287 in an SUV hauling a U-Haul trailer around 12:15 p.m on Sunday.

Officials said the trailer began to fishtail causing her to lose control of the vehicle. The trailer entered a side skid and traveled into the center median where the SUV and trailer rolled over.

Texas DPS stated that the SUV came to rest upside down and the trailer still attached was left on its side. Officials said Roath was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation by troopers with the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.