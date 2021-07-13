UPDATE: Childress County Sheriff’s Office report woman who went missing was found safe

CHILDRESS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — UPDATE: The Childress County Sheriff’s Office report that the woman who went missing in Childress has been found safe and the family has been notified.

Original Report: The Childress County Sheriff’s Office reports that Crystal Smith, age 31, went missing.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Smith was last seen at Wal-Mart in Childress around 11am. She was wearing long pants, a blue striped shirt, and a gray and purple colored jacket.

She is five foot three inches tall around 100 pounds and wears eyeglasses.