CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Childress community is mourning the death of one of its law enforcement officers.

The Childress County Sheriff’s Offices said Reserve Deputy Tom Hoobler passed away on duty, sitting in his patrol car waiting for a tow truck to assist a stranded motorist.

CCSO said Deputy Hoobler began his career with the agency in July 2003.

We will have more information on this story as it becomes available.