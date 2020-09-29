AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Children’s Miracle Network’s Miracle Week is this week. Today, we will be helping by covering the media-thon related to the event, and you can help too by donating here.
To donate to the Children's Miracle Network click here, or here.
