Children’s Miracle Network to kick off ‘Miracle Week’ on May 1

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo via Children’s Miracle Network Facebook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Children’s Miracle Network is set to kick of their 2021 ‘Miracle Week’ with a week of events for the family from May 1 to May 8, according to CMN.

The events are listed below, according to a news release from CMN.

  • May 1 — Miracle Corner; donate extra change for Miracle Kids at the 45th & Bell intersection.
  • May 4 — Mediathon; call in to support CMN of Amarillo and turn on KAMR Local 4 to meet local kids.
  • May 7 — Home Run Derby; play baseball at Rick Klein Baseball Field from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • May 8 — CMN Family Night; celebrate CMN at the Discovery Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To register for the Home Run Derby and for more information on the events click here.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss