Children’s Miracle Network to kick off ‘Miracle Week’ on May 1

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Children’s Miracle Network is set to kick of their 2021 ‘Miracle Week’ with a week of events for the family from May 1 to May 8, according to CMN.
The events are listed below, according to a news release from CMN.
- May 1 — Miracle Corner; donate extra change for Miracle Kids at the 45th & Bell intersection.
- May 4 — Mediathon; call in to support CMN of Amarillo and turn on KAMR Local 4 to meet local kids.
- May 7 — Home Run Derby; play baseball at Rick Klein Baseball Field from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- May 8 — CMN Family Night; celebrate CMN at the Discovery Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
To register for the Home Run Derby and for more information on the events click here.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Biden to continue infrastructure pitch with Amtrak speech
- Sod Poodles, City Federal Credit Union team up to provide uniforms for area baseball league
- World’s biggest disc golf tournament takes over Emporia
- Kansas names Buffalo’s Lance Leipold as next Jayhawks football coach
- Cowboys trade No. 10 pick to Eagles