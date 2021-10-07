Children’s Miracle Network, Dairy Queen team up for ‘Miracle Treat Day’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Treat yourself and others for “Miracle Treat Day” on Thursday, Oct. 28.

According to Children’s Miracle Network, for every Blizzard® treat sold at participating Dairy Queen locations, $1 or more will be donated to your local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

The DQsystem donates millions to local children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada, with all donations made to local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals going directly to help kids in the community, the organization stated.