Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo joining forces with Jersey Mike’s for Month of Giving

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo is joining forces with the Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurant here in Amarillo.

It’s the 11th annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to fund local charities.

During the month of March, customers can make a donation to the Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo at Jersey Mike’s located on Georgia Street.

The campaign will end with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on March 31st, when Jersey Mike’s will give 100% of the day’s sales – not just profit – to the Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo.

Executive Director of Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo, Lindsey Kinard, said teaming up with Jersey Mike’s is an amazing blessing and it means a lot as it means they can help more kids.

Kinard said the money raised through this campaign will remain 100% on the High Plains.

“We help kiddos in this area. They can be your neighbors or kids that go to school with your kids or people that go to your church and so we really are a small community in the scheme of things,” said Kinard.

Jersey Mike’s said this March they hopes to raise a record-breaking $8 million nationwide for local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

Throughout March, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or onsite.

On the Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s will offer free delivery through the Jersey Mike’s app.

On the Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes into more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks, and more.

Jersey Mike’s said since the campaign started in 2011, they have raised more than $32 million for local charities nationwide.