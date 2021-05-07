Children’s Miracle Network: Miracle Week Home Run Derby

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Children’s Miracle Network holds Home Run Derby for Miracle Week.

This is a new event for the organization.

The event was moved to Colt45, where kids were allowed to hit balls off of the facilities indoor homerun track system.

They were also able to spend time with the Sodpoodle’s mascot, Ruckus.

“So during Miracle Week we choose different events to raise awareness and funds for Children’s Miracle Network and so we just decided that we would reach out to a different population this year and se we decided to try something related to baseball especially since the Sod Poodles and Hodgetown is back open,” said Lindsey Kinard, Amarillo Children’s Miracle Network Director.