Children’s Miracle Network: Miracle Week ends with annual corn hole tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — All week we’ve been highlighting the amazing work that the Children’s Miracle Network does and the families they help.

With it already being Friday, though, Miracle Week all comes down to tonight.

Today was the Annual CMN Corn Hole for the Kids Tournament.

The winning team of the tournament today won a trophy, a custom CMN corn hole set, and bragging rights for the next year.



This allowed everyone to have a great time, while contributing to a great cause.

All of today’s proceeds will be staying local and going to Children’s Miracle Network.

CMN works with families every day that have children that are either sick or injured.

Lindsey Kee, mother of Ella who is a CMN child, said “CMN has just been so good to our family. Ella was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was six months old. And they have just stepped in and they have helped our family financially. “

Lindsay Kinard, CMN Director, said that the event had thirty teams registered and they were all ready to compete.

The entry fee for each team was $150 and as mentioned before, all of the proceeds are going entirely to the Children’s Miracle Network.

The event started at 5:30 this afternoon and will continue until around 11 tonight