Children’s Miracle Network hosts ‘Kickoff Campaign’ party for Walmart and Sam’s employees in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Children’s Miracle Network, held a kickoff campaign event with Walmart and Sam’s Club.

There was food, games, photos, and an award ceremony.

The organization also introduced Brecken, a local miracle network kid. CMN said Walmart and Sam’s is their largest national partner.

“And without them we wouldn’t be able to help the kids like we help, so all the money that we raise stays local. So when you’re in a Walmart or Sam’s and you donate, that money comes directly to our foundation and we’re able to give it to families like Ella’s family, said Lindsey Kinard, CMN Director.