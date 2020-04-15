AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Children’s Miracle Network families got a surprise visit today.
Bubba’s 33 and the Amarillo Sod Poodles teamed up with first responders to deliver food to those families this afternoon.
They say they will continue to deliver through the week
All of the meals were paid for by gift cards bought from Babba’s 33 and then donated back to the restaurant.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Children’s Miracle Network families get surprise meal
- Amarillo area schools to get nearly $12M in federal grants for coronavirus response
- City of Amarillo awarded grant to help support response to the coronavirus
- Social distancing in US may be necessary into 2022, Harvard study says
- Senators want USDA to provide relief funding for farmers; others say to wait