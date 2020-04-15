Children’s Miracle Network families get surprise meal

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Children’s Miracle Network families got a surprise visit today.

Bubba’s 33 and the Amarillo Sod Poodles teamed up with first responders to deliver food to those families this afternoon.

They say they will continue to deliver through the week

All of the meals were paid for by gift cards bought from Babba’s 33 and then donated back to the restaurant.

More from MyHighPlains.com: