AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Children’s Miracle Network announced its 2021 CMN Cornhole Tournament is set for Oct. 8. beginning at 7:15 p.m. and gates open at 6:15 for board access and registration.

CMN said the event will be at the Shoppas off of I-27 and will feature free food and drinks, and a kid’s area will be set up from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Funds raised from the event will go towards Miracle Kids and more.