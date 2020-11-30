Children’s Miracle Network begins ‘Christmas is for Miracles’ campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Children’s Miracle Network has announced it is running a Christmas Campaign called “Christmas is for Miracles” in order to raise awareness and funds. The Organization has partnered with local businesses during the Christmas season to encourage the community to shop and support those partners, “as they are spreading cheer and giving back to Children’s Miracle Network and helping local kids.”

The Children’s Miracle Network says that it has partnered with;

Goodin’s Jewelry (Dollars for Diamonds, giving $1 per diamond sold to CMN)

Brushed with Art (% to CMN from their Grab and Go Art Bags)

CB Boutique (all proceeds from Character Photos to CMN and selling CMN Balloons)

Purpose and Passion Boutique ($10 to CMN for every ABLE Bag sold)

Top Notch Outfitters (% of sales)

Tortoise and The Hair Salon (% of Package Car Wash’s sold)

Walmart at 1-27 and Georgia (raising funds at the door, bucket Campaign)

Street Toyota (donation to CMN)

CD Sports (donation box at register, donate when you shop)

Nothing Bundt Cakes and Bubbas Restaurant (giving 10% of sales on Dec. 5 to CMN)

Buff’s Restaurant in Canyon (giving 10% of sales on Dec. 19 to CMN)

The Children’s Miracle Network is encouraging eating and shopping locally this holiday season.