Children’s Miracle Network and Jersey Mike’s team up for ‘Day of Giving’ March 31

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo and Jersey Mike’s joined forces for the “Day of Giving” fundraising campaign today.
The event was the culmination in Jersey Mike’s “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign that went on throughout the month of March. During the monthlong campaign, customers were able to make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo at the local Jersey Mike’s restaurant on Georgia Street.
Jersey Mike’s donated 100% of its sales to more than 180 charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more, the company said.
“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100% of our sales, every penny goes to help a great local clause.” aid Peter Cranco, Jersy Mikes founder and CEO, who started the company when he was 17 years old.
