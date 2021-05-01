Children’s Miracle Network Amarillo kicks off ‘Miracle Week’ with ‘Miracle Corner’, going until 6 p.m.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Children’s Miracle Network kicked off their 2021 ‘Miracle Week’ today with Miracle Corner at the corner of 45th & Bell. The event started at 10 a.m. and donations will be accepted until the end of the event at 6 p.m. this evening, according to CMN.
Miracle Corner is the start of a full week of events that lasts until May 8 for CMN.
- May 1 — Miracle Corner; donate extra change for Miracle Kids at the 45th & Bell intersection.
- May 4 — Mediathon; call in to support CMN of Amarillo and turn on KAMR Local 4 to meet local kids.
- May 7 — Home Run Derby; play baseball at Rick Klein Baseball Field from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- May 8 — CMN Family Night; celebrate CMN at the Discovery Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
To learn more about CMN, including how to get involved, support or donate, click here.
