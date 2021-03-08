Children at Risk to hold press conference, rally on early childhood education

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – This morning, Children at Risk is set to host a press conference and rally on early childhood education.

Said the organization, “Exposure to high-quality early childhood education is the foundation for future academic success, especially for children from low-income families.”

