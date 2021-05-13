Children 12-15 years old now eligible to receive Pfizer Vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As of Thursday, May 13, children between the ages of 12 to 15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination. This expansion of eligibility was approved by the CDC Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) on Wednesday, May 12.

With this latest eligibility expansion, eligible children can now visit the City of Amarillo’s Mobile Vaccination Clinic or the Amarillo Civic Center Vaccination Clinic for an inoculation.

Amarillo Public Health Director, Casie Stoughton, stated, “We’re really excited anytime we can open the vaccine up to any additional age groups, because we just know that that’s more people who are protected.”

However, at the City of Amarillo’s facilities, anyone who is 18 or older will receive the Moderna vaccine.

Stoughton continued to explain that the procedure for adolescents will be similar to the process for adults.

“We’ll also give them a card just like everybody else gets the card, the little white CDC cards. So we’ll give them that as well, but if they want to have it documented on their shot record, then bring that, but they just need to have a parent or guardian with them.”

Additionally, the United Family has also opened their doors to everyone that is considered eligible.

Clinical Services Manager at The United Family, Crockett Tidwell, RPh, CDCES, explained, “We are authorized as COVID vaccine providers and all of our pharmacies, we have, to this point.. I think we’ve given about 140,000 doses of COVID vaccine across all of our stores.”

Tidwell shared that The United Family prefers for the public to make an appointment online at their website. However, walk-ins are still welcome.

All COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge. For additional information on vaccine distribution sites, please click here.