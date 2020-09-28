Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Local three-year-old battling cancer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As we wrap up Childhood Cancer Awareness month, we bring you a story about a local boy currently battling cancer at just three-years-old. But, Bracken Hailes’ younger age is what’s giving his family hope.

“I don’t know any other words besides shock … Really,” Jennie Hailes, Bracken’s mother described her initial feeling when learning Bracken, then two-years-old had Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

“It was hard for him to verbalize what was going on, Hailes explained. “So that is one hurdle that we still struggle with.”

Besides fever and flu-like symptoms, Hailes said it was Bracken’s lack of enthusiasm that also raised some red flags.

“He wasn’t active in school, he would not want to play with his friends he sat out on the playground which was very off for him,” Hailed added.

These are common symptoms, doctors say younger kids with ALL will experience. Although Bracken is a younger patient undergoing chemo-therapy, Hailes says she has a positive outlook on his prognosis.

“Being so young they tend to do well,” Hailes added.

According to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, about 98% of children diagnosed with ALL will enter remission within weeks after starting treatment.

“So that what is really on our side is that he is so young,” Hailes said. “So we’re thankful for that. His future to me is going to be normal.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: