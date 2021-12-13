Child porn, drug arrests made after Monday Amarillo Police search

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department’s Special Victims Unit released information regarding two arrests made Monday morning stepping from a cyber tip and subsequent search warrant.

According to a news release, 46-year-old Alisha Shafer was arrested for 10 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography. Officials from the unit also arrested 49-year-old Thurman Sain for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia as well as three local warrants.

This comes after officials from the unit executed a search warrant Monday morning at an apartment in the 3000 block of Amarillo Blvd. East. According to the release, the unit received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and began an investigation that led them to the location. During the search, officials seized several electronic devices.

Both Shafer and Sain were booked into the Potter County Jail. The release states that the investigation is ongoing.