AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — First responders are currently at the scene after a child was hit by a car getting off a bus in north Amarillo Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com by officials with the Apple Bus Company, a child stepped off a school bus and was hit by a car in the 2400 block of Irene.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to the 2400 block of Irene on an incident that involved a person getting hit by a vehicle. APD said a child exited a school bus and was hit by a vehicle. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time said APD officials.

This story will be updated once more information is available.