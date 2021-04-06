Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month: The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center to have ‘Pinwheel Ceremony’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month and, according to Jackie Mikeska, Outreach Coordinator for The Bridge, the organization is supporting the initiative with a ‘Pinwheel Ceremony,’ today, April 6 at 11:00 a.m.

The Bridge said that, in partnership with Amarillo Area Casa, Family Support Services, and The Bridge Multidisciplinary Agencies, local students will plant 109 pinwheels to honor 1,109 children who told their story of abuse at The Bridge in 2020.

For detailed information on the event visit, www.bridgecac.org or call, 806.372.2873.

