AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris joined the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum Friday morning for the organization’s 2022 STEAM Camp.

As detailed on the PPHM website, the STEAM Camp ran from Tuesday through Friday, and aimed to immerse campers from around seven to 11 years old in “stimulating, hands-on projects focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.” The campers were meant to be exposed to STEAM as it relates to day-to-day life and various careers, and encouraged to think critically and collaborate.

The final day of the camp began at 9 a.m. Friday, and during the camp, Harris met with multiple groups at the Canyon facility in order to discuss meteorology.