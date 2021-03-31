Chief James Amerson with the Randall County Fire Department retires today

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Fire Department said that Chief James Amerson has retired today.

“RCFD family said goodbye to our leader for the last 11 years today. Chief James Amerson retired officially today. Chief Amerson was chosen by the Randall County Commissioners to lead this department when the county formed the county-owned fire department. Since then he has tirelessly given himself to this job,” the Randall County Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

courtesy Randall County Fire Department

The RCFD said Chief Amerson began his career with the Amarillo Fire Department before retiring after 35 years with them.