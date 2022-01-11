Chef Ron Shows Us His Take on Jerk Chicken Curry

Local News

by: Brad Pennartz

Posted: / Updated:

Jamaican Curry Chicken

  • 5 Lb Whole Chicken
  • 2 Tbsp Of Madras Curry or Jamaican Curry Powder
  • 3 Tbs Jerk or Creole Seasoning
  • 2.5 Tsp of Garlic Salt
  • 8 Allspice Berries
  • 3 Bay Leaves
  • 5 Cloves Crushed Garlic
  • 1 Large Onion Chopped
  • 1 Diced Bell Pepper
  • 6 Sprigs of Fresh Thyme
  • 3 Thick Sliced Carrots
  • 5 Medium Gold Potatoes
  • 2 Tsp of Fresh Grated Ginger
  • 2 Tbsp Smoked Paprika
  • 1 Tbsp Turmeric
  • 1 Seeded Habanero Diced
  • 1 Bell Pepper Diced
  • 15 oz Coconut Milk
  • Chopped Cilantro
  • Lime

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss