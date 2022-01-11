Chef Ron Shows Us His Take on Jerk Chicken Curry

Jamaican Curry Chicken
- 5 Lb Whole Chicken
- 2 Tbsp Of Madras Curry or Jamaican Curry Powder
- 3 Tbs Jerk or Creole Seasoning
- 2.5 Tsp of Garlic Salt
- 8 Allspice Berries
- 3 Bay Leaves
- 5 Cloves Crushed Garlic
- 1 Large Onion Chopped
- 1 Diced Bell Pepper
- 6 Sprigs of Fresh Thyme
- 3 Thick Sliced Carrots
- 5 Medium Gold Potatoes
- 2 Tsp of Fresh Grated Ginger
- 2 Tbsp Smoked Paprika
- 1 Tbsp Turmeric
- 1 Seeded Habanero Diced
- 1 Bell Pepper Diced
- 15 oz Coconut Milk
- Chopped Cilantro
- Lime