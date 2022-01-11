Chef Ron Shows Us His Take on Jerk Chicken Curry

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect in this week's "Crime of the Week."

According to APD, on Friday, Dec. 31 APD officers were called to a robbery at a business in the 2300 block of S. Georgia. The victim told officers that a black male, wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans entered the store and demanded money from the register, police said.