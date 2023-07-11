AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR-KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen showed us his take on Creole stuffed chop with St. Mary sauce on Today in Amarillo on Tuesday morning.

Check out the full recipe below:

Creole stuffed chop with St. Mary sauce

1/2 cup of butter

1/2 cup of flour

8 ounces of Clam juice

2 teaspoon Creole Seasoning

2 tablespoon Minced Shallots

1 tablespoon Minced Garlic

12 ounces of Crawfish tails

1/2 pound of 21/25 shrimp

1/2 pound of minced crab

2 cups of Heavy Whipping cream

1 tablespoon of hot sauce

1 tablespoon of Worcestershire Sauce

1 tablespoon of butter

1/4 cup chopped green onions

1 salt to taste

1 pepper to taste

Fresh cut lemon

Thick sliced pork chops pounded thin

4 links of boudin

You can find Chef Ron at Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Avenue in Downtown Amarillo.

