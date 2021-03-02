Cheers! WT professor to lead free homebrewing webinar

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Yeah, science: A West Texas A&M University professor is set to demonstrate essential tips for people looking into brewing their own beer in a free upcoming webinar, according to the school.

Dr. Nick Flynn, WT’s Ross Wilson Professor of Biochemistry, will lead “Chemists Make the Best Homebrewers” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 17 for the American Chemical Society’s ACS Webinars series.

Said the University, the free webinar is open to the public who register by visiting acs.org/content/acs/en/acs-webinars/culinary-chemistry/homebrewing.html. Those interested will be required to register for a free ACS ID number. The video will be available for 24 hours for all registrants; after that, it will be removed then edited into a package available only for paid ACS members.

“Anyone who enjoys beer and brewing — as well as the field of chemistry itself — will love this event,” said Erik Holderman, ACS Webinars producer and program manager.

Flynn will discuss various methods of homebrewing and offer tips for improving brewing methods. He has been homebrewing since 1993, even brewing all of the beer served at his wedding in 1995. The webinar will be moderated by Brian Guthrie, a corporate research fellow for Cargill.

“The brewer community is an amazing space where people can talk about their passion and learn from each other,” Flynn said. “And chemists make great brewers because they know how to follow procedures and they appreciate a well-developed process.”

Flynn earned his bachelor of science degree in biochemistry and his Ph.D. in nutritional biochemistry (nutrition) from Texas A&M University. Previously department head of the then-Department of Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics at WT, Flynn played a pivotal role in reorganizing the department into the Department of Chemistry and Physics in 2015.

Flynn is president of the Amarillo High Plains Drafters Homebrew Club. He also teaches a Professional Brewing and Fermentation Certificate program designed to help prepare students to work at a commercial brewery. More information about the program can be found here.

ACS Webinars has produced more than 500 programs over the past eight years, including sessions on culinary chemistry, professional development, drug discovery and more.

According to the University, Flynn’s webinar is an example of how WT serves its corner of Texas, a key component of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.