AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As part of the 2023 Remarkable Women Contest, the winner received a check from KAMR Local 4 News for $1,000 to donate to an organization of the winner’s choice.

The 2023 winner Dr. Valerie Kiper helped to inspire nurses on the High Plains since she graduated from nursing school in 1979.

Dr. Kiper currently serves as the First Regional Dean for the School of Nursing at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo and said the money will go to help nursing students.

“This donation from the Remarkable Women contest will go in a recent nursing scholarship in my name that the inaugural cohort of traditional students established,” said Dr. Kiper “When future nurses have a heart for service and the talent to succeed, financial needs should not stand in their way.”