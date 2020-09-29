Charter bus crash kills 1, injures 8 near Vega

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to DPS, a charter bus crash off of I-40 has killed one person and injured 8 near the westbound exit 37.

DPS is having drivers exit into Vega, and advises the area be avoided if possible.











I-40 Crash Site Images 9/29/2020 (KAMR/KCIT)

This story will be updated as more information is released.

