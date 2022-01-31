AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Parks and Recreation announced that the Charles E. Warford Activity Center will offer beginner karate starting on Feb. 28.

Amarillo Parks and Recreation said the activity center said it will offer 8 instructional hours with the chance to test for a white belt during the final class. Classes will be taught by Kandace Boggs, a certified 3rd-degree black belt with the American Karate Black Belt Association and the Texas Black Belt Commission.

The cost to register for the entire session is $35 and space is limited. To register or to find more information click here.