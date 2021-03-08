Charges filed after party with underage drinking found in West Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that on Friday, officers responded to a party with underage drinking at a home on Erik Street.

Officers were reported to have issued four tickets, and filed a complaint under “Host Liability for Underage Drinking” in Municipal court.

Said the APD release, “The ordinance was passed in 2020 to hold the hosts of underage drinking parties financially responsible for the costs of the police response in addition to a $300 fine, with the goal of dissuading underage drinking.”

The release continued, “Officers volunteer to work on this project on weekends, holidays and other times where underage drinking is indicated. The officers locate these events using tips from the public and social media. Officers also check locations that are known to have high incidents of underage drinking.”

“The goal of the Amarillo PD is to encourage our entire community to stop minors from drinking, potentially driving, and to prevent tragedies from occurring. If you know of an underage drinking party or someone who is contributing to underage drinking, we encourage you to contact the Amarillo Police Department. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Student Crimestoppers line at 372-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 app and make a tip there.”