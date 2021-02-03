Changes coming to Amarillo as Covid hospitalization rate drops

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMAR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services has recorded seven consecutive days that the Amarillo area remained below 15% Covid hospitalization rate, meaning businesses and City of Amarillo services will expand.

The changes under Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32, will go into effect Thursday, Feb. 4. according to the City of Amarillo.

Businesses, including restaurants, will be allowed to operate at 75% customer capacity. As MyHighPlains.com previously reported, businesses that meet state criteria qualifying as bars can reopen pending approval of the county of residence.

“If the bar or establishment is not in an area of high hospitalization…and the county judge of the county in which the bar or similar establishment is located files the requisite forms with the TABC—and my understanding is that both Potter and Randall Counties will do that before tomorrow or by tomorrow,” said Amarillo City Manager, Jared Miller on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the city said, “City of Amarillo Ordinance 7893 regarding businesses requiring customers to wear face coverings will no longer be in effect.”

Miller said Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order GA-29 requiring all Texans to wear face coverings is still in effect.

Under GA-32, the City of Amarillo will expand access to city services and facilities.

According to the city, events will resume at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex on Friday, Feb. 5 under current restrictions outlined in state executive orders.

“We also will have some space limitations because the vaccination center will still be operating as we reopened the Civic Center. So that means that the only areas that are really available for rental are the Grand Plaza, our theater, and in certain situations, especially in the evening, the Coliseum,” said Miller.

Miller said Parks and Recreation will maintain protective measures including wearing masks, distancing, and sanitization. Park reservations and rentals will be allowed up to 50% capacity and amenities will reopen including tennis and volleyball courts.

“Athletics field rentals are allowed, leagues tournaments at secured sites are allowed following the governor’s orders and a secured site, as it is a site that has access control like one of the baseball facilities, something like that,” Miller said. “Leagues tournaments at unsecured sites and indoor facilities will require departmental approval, just to make sure that we can that the people operating the event and that city staff can work in concert to maintain compliance with the face-covering, social distancing sanitization, etc.”

Miller said the Warford Center’s aquatic center will be open for general use at 50% capacity. He said the Amarillo Zoo is open for general use, with indoor use limited to about 50%.

The City of Amarillo released the following about expanded city services:



All Amarillo Public Library locations will be open to the public. Service hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Curbside service will continue. Pickups will take place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

COA Parks & Recreation Department Administration, Utility Billing and Vital Statistics will provide walk-in service. For more information call PARD at (806) 378-3036, Utility Billing at (806) 378-3030 and Vital Statistics at (806) 378-9344.

All COA departments at the Simms Building will accommodate walk-in customers. In-person meetings by appointment are preferred and all services will also be provided by phone or email. For more information, call the COA Building Safety Department at (806) 378-3041, the COA Environmental Health Department at (806) 378-9472 and the COA Community Development Department at (806) 378-3098.

The COA Animal Management and Welfare Department will be open to the public for animal adoptions and to locate lost animals. The shelter will accept surrender of pets by appointment only. Public access will be limited to 50 percent occupancy. Face coverings and six-foot social distancing standards will be enforced. Shelter hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call AAMW at (806) 378-9032.

Miller said the Amarillo City Transit is continuing with current operations and face coverings are still required.