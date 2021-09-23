Chamber of Commerce: 25th Annual Chamber Barbecue Cook-off happening in 2-weeks

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce is holding its 25th annual Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook-Off from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

The Chamber of Commerce is said there will be some new changes this year saying the event will move from its normal downtown location on Polk Street to the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

The parking lot south of the Amarillo National Center arena at the Fairgrounds will better accommodate the more than 80 cooking teams and sponsors with more space between the teams than in the past said the Chamber.

Another change said the Chamber is the addition of live music at the event from local band Insufficient Funds.

Tickets for the event will be $30 ($40 at the gate) and include all you can eat, drink and network with live music. Tickets can be purchased at Panhandle Ticket outlets including the Civic Center Box Office, Market Street United on Georgia, and other participating United Supermarkets, online at panhandletickets.com or by phone at 378-3096.

The Chamber said parking will be at the Tri-State Exposition Entrance east of 10th & Marrs, and foot traffic will enter the event near the southwest corner of the Amarillo National Center building.