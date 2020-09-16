Chamber Music Amarillo merges with Amarillo Symphony

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chamber Music Amarillo recently announced that it is going to merge with the Amarillo Symphony.

This decision comes at a time when both organizations are strong financially and artistically.

CMA Artistic Director David Palmer says over the last 22 years that Chamber Music Amarillo has had a great experience and support from the community. With this merger Palmer is confident that the music community is going to love what’s next and they’ll be a new generation of people involved.

“We’ll not only continue our work with the concerts we do with our audience, youth and seniors but we can do more out reach,” Palmer said.” And we can partner quite a lot with the Symphony education program as well.”

CMA and the Amarillo Symphony already share a lot of the same ideas. Now together,

this ensures that music will reach more and more patrons in the Texas Panhandle, and broadens artistic horizons, and will positively impact future musicians and music lovers.

”It really does grow the footprint of music in our region,” Amarillo Symphony director Andrew Hay said. “For us at the Symphony we get to be in front of more people, and people that have never heard this music. And we get to inspire them with the power of music itself.”

CMA has a concert at West Texas A&M on Sept. 26th, followed by its season-opening concert on Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Street Toyota in Canyon. For tickets on this event visit, amarillosymphony.org.

