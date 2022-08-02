AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chamber Music Amarillo (CMA) announced that it will host “Silver Jubilee”, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m on Friday, August 5 at HODGETOWN Ballpark.

CMA said the event will commemorate the history and triumphs of Chamber Music Amarillo throughout its 25 years. There will be food, drinks, and socializing with a view of the HODGETOWN ballpark from the Fairly Group Club. Tickets start at $90.

Proceeds from this event will support sharing chamber music across the Panhandle for another 25 years and beyond. People can place their bids at the auction for a chance to get wine at the Wine Pull.

Chamber Music Amarillo (CMA) is an organization dedicated to presenting intimate concerts featuring small groups of musicians. CMA it has been serving Amarillo and the surrounding region for over two decades and merged with the Amarillo Symphony in 2020.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the Chamber Music Amarillo website.