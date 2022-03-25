AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Symphony announced Chamber Music Amarillo is presenting “Schubert, Double Cello Quintet” on Friday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens Auditorium Ballroom.

Musicians in the performance include Harrington String Quartet members, violinist Rossitza Jekova-Goza, violinist Evgeny Zvonnikov, violist Vesselin Todorov, and cellist Emmanuel Lopez. As well as cellist Leonid Shukaev, bassist Kruno Kupresanin, and pianist Bruce Lin.

The concert program will consist of the Mozart, Trio for violin, cello & piano in g-major, Bartok, Romanian Folk Dances and Carlos Gardel’s Por Una Cabeza tango for two violins, viola, cello and bass, and the Schubert, Double Cello Quintet for two violins, viola and two cellos.

The concert will feature a learning opportunity from bassist and luthier, Kruno Kupresanin who will discuss what it means to be a luthier or someone who builds stringed instruments. At the performance, he will present the instruments he has built said the Amarillo Symphony.