Chamber Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook-Off cancelled

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2020 Chamber Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook-Off has been cancelled.
The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce said although they are disappointed, they feel this the decision is the right decision for the safety of the staff, chamber members, sponsors, cook teams, and the community.
The chamber said it is excited to focus its efforts on a celebration for the 25th-anniversary event in September 2021.
