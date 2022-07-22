AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo is still hosting a few more events this summer.

It is National Zookeeper Week, and the Amarillo Zoo will have events and activities showing off what it is like to be a Zookeeper as well as competing against the Amarillo Parks and Rec staff in the Zoolympics today, July 22, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

From now until August 13, the zoo will have a Safari show at 11 a.m. with some of their education staff. You can meet some of the animal ambassadors up close. They will also have Keeper Chats and Animal Enrichments at 1 p.m. You can follow their Facebook and Instagram to see the full schedule.

And this summer you can get wild at the Amarillo Zoo with their Summer Camps. Children 6-12 years old can sign up for one of the themed camps. You can discover various ecosystems with Eco-explorers in their last camp for the summer from August 1 to 5.

You can get tickets and find out more about the zoo over on their website.