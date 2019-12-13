Ceremony held in Goodnight to celebrate life of community’s founder

GOODNIGHT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A celebration was held today in Goodnight to honor the life of Colonel Charles Goodnight, who came to the area back in the 19th century.

He died when he was 93 and was buried on this day, 90 years ago.

The wreath-laying ceremony was held at the cemetery where he was buried. Eugene Bonds, who works at the Goodnight Historical Museum, says this is the first year to his knowledge that there’s been a celebration of the community’s founder.

He’s hoping it turns into a tradition and grows a bigger crowd each year.

“We just need to keep his name out so people remember, they were the first permanent settlers. We owe a lot of respect to their courage to come out and establish a ranch, they weren’t young people, he was about 40 years old before he came out to this part of the world,” Bonds said.

That ranch he helped establish back in 1876, the JA Ranch, is the oldest privately-owned cattle operation in the panhandle and is still going strong today.

Anyone is welcome to visit the cemetery year-round and museum officials told us it’s a cowboy tradition to tie a handkerchief to the fence surrounding his grave, out of respect.

Visitors can also stop by the Goodnight home that was built back in 1888.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: