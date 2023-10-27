AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Organizers released information on the annual Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast on Nov. 21, which will feature the CEO and co-founder of the Human Trafficking Institute, Victor Boutros, as the keynote speaker.

The event will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 21 at the Amarillo Civic Center North Exhibit Hall, noted organizers, and will focus on “giving thanks to God for the blessings He has bestowed on our community and asking for His continued guidance for our city, state, and national leaders.”

According to organizers, Boutros is a Dallas native who previously served as a federal prosecutor on human trafficking cases for the US Department of Justice’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. Boutros provides information on human trafficking to media, corporate leaders, and universities and further briefs senior government leaders, including legislators, congressional committees and the President of the United States on human trafficking.

A table that seats eight will be available for $200 and “assigned in the order received,” detailed organizers, and seating will be provided on a “first come basis.”

Visit the Amarillo Prayer Breakfast website to purchase tickets and to learn more about the event.