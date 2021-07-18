Central Bark celebrates National Ice Cream Day to benefit Adoptable Lost Pets Of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and one local business decided to celebrate in a very unique way.

Over at Central Bark, dozens of dogs and their owners came out to help celebrate and find some dogs their forever homes.

“Every time we do an event like this we have dogs up for adoption. We are working with lost pets today. They brought some dogs inside and outside for adoption, so really that’s why we do it to get dogs adopted that may not otherwise be seen by the public,” said LaDon Paige, owner of Central Bark.

Crystal Dennis, with Adoptable Lost Pets of Amarillo, said Amarillo’s lost pet problem is getting worse.

“The rescues have been really overwhelmed lately. We’ve had calls daily, we get messages on Facebook. People finding dogs that can’t find their owners. It’s really bad right now,” said Dennis.

Each dog got a free handmade “pupsicle,” and Marble Slab Creamery was also on hand to offer their owners ice cream as well. Along with the ice cream, there were games, raffle drawings, and the opportunity to get pet portraits made.

Paige said they opened right before the COVID-19 pandemic started, but were able to stay open due to being an essential business as they took care of first responders dogs.

Paige added it’s nice to be back full-time since the pandemic and celebrate.

“We are getting new dogs every day, our boarding is limited, but we stay full, and it’s just great to watch the dogs swim and play. Just busy, busy all day,” said Paige.

Paige added if you were not able to make it out to the event Sunday, but would like to know more about how to adopt a pet or more information about the local agencies in town, they can contact Central Bark.