AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Center for Advancement said it will host a garage sale on Friday at 3:00 p.m. to raise funds to purchase a new freezer for the emergency food pantry and items needed for Patsy’s Place Transitional Home graduates as they enter their new homes.

Located at 2308 SW 7th St., the center detailed that the garage sale will include living room, dining room, and bedroom furniture, appliances, kitchenware, women’s clothing, and more.

The center said that Patsy’s Place Transitional Homes is a program where volunteers and staff “mentor and nurture women post-release as they return to the Texas Panhandle,” and the program helps “reeducate women to live successful lives, free from crime and addiction.”

For more information on the program visit the Sharing Hope Ministry website.

