Center City’s Electric Light Parade set for Friday, Dec. 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Center City Electric Light Parade will welcome the holiday season starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 with a reverse parade.

The theme for 2020, according to organizers, is “An Old-Fashioned Christmas” with a new strategy for the parade.

In the reverse parade, the floats will stay parked and parade guests will drive through the parade route. There will be no pedestrian traffic, says organizers, for safety reasons.

“With the reverse parade, we can socially distance, guests can stay warm in their cars – much like driving to see Christmas lights, except they will be seeing floats,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City. “With the pandemic, we knew we had to make some changes, but we didn’t want to cancel Christmas activities.”

With the drive through reverse parade, Center City hopes that more people can enjoy the event, including nursing homes, group homes, and churches being able to bring vans to drive the route.

The planned route will start at 14th Avenue and Tyler Street and go north to Seventh Avenue. Then, it will turn west on Seventh Avenue and go south on Harrison Street back to 14th Avenue. Floats will be parked along Tyler and Harrison streets in the east lane, so cars can drive in a single lane on the street.

Xcel Energy is the title sponsor for the parade, and Golden Spread Electric Cooperative is the prize sponsor.

Santa Claus will be at the Bivins Mansion at 1000 S. Polk Street from 6 – 8 p.m. for photographs. Families will be able to bring cameras and take pictures with Santa from a safe distance.

All applications for the parade this year will be online. To apply, interested parties should email info@centercity.org.

