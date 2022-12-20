Women’s Healthcare Associates for the 2022 Deck the Herd contest. Provided by Center City of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Center City of Amarillo recently announced the winners of the 2022 festivities, as part of its Deck The Herd event along with the 20th year of the organization’s Hoof Prints project.

According to a news release from Center City, Deck The Herd gives the more than 100 Hoof Prints owners the chance to decorate their respective fiberglass horses for the holidays. Businesses sent photos of their horses to Center City and the photos were posted on Center City’s Facebook page.

The winners of the 2022 Deck The Herd event, including the People’s Choice along with first, second and third place selected by volunteer judges, include:

People’s Choice by Facebook vote: Women’s Healthcare Associates at 1301 S. Coulter Street; Officials said this is one of the most unique horses in Hoof Prints because it is a mirrored mosaic and the only installation that features a mother and her colt.

First Place: Advanced Pain Care at 1901 Medi Park Drive, Building C;

Second Place: Park Central’s Buddy the Elf at 701 Park Place Avenue;

Third Place: Scottie’s Transmission at 4040 Canyon Drive.

“Thanks to everyone who decorated their horse and entered the contest. As we add horses to the Hoof Prints project, we hope this project will grow,” Center City Executive Director Beth Duke said in the release.

To see photos of all this year’s participants, visit Center City of Amarillo’s Facebook page.