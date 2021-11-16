Center City to present $7,000 grant to new Amarillo ice rink

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The holidays just got a little bit brighter as Center City of Amarillo is set to present a $7,000 façade grant to The Amarillo Ice Ranch, a new year-round ice rink.

According to Center City, the grant will be announced at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at The Ice Ranch, located on the grounds of the historic Santa Fe Depot. The façade grant, a matching grant, will help pay for the signs and exterior improvements for the new Amarillo facility.

Center City added that the ice ranch will promote youth sports and offer adult hockey, figure skating and other winter sports, with skates available to rent.

“The Ice Ranch will be an important part of Center City’s mission to bring more people downtown,” said Beth Duke, Center City executive director.

“The signage of The Amarillo Ice Ranch fits the Downtown Amarillo Urban Design Standards. Center City is proud to be part of this historic project,” Duke said.

Any business is eligible for a façade grant, which they can apply for and then be approved by the Center City board of directors. According to Center City, it has invested more than $1.3 million in façade grants.

For more information about the Center City or the Façade Grant program, contact Beth Duke, executive director, at 372-6744.