AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Center City of Amarillo released details regarding the upcoming Electric Light Parade, which is set to begin the holiday season in downtown Amarillo.

According to a news release from Center City, the 2022 Electric Light Parade will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 along Polk Street in downtown Amarillo, from 11th Ave. to 4th Ave. Officials stressed that this year’s parade will be in its traditional format, weather permitting, compared to the reverse parades over the last few years.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Center City of Amarillo hosted its electric light parade in a reverse format in recent years, with the floats remaining stationary and having attendees drive through the route. However, the return to the traditional format will give attendees the chance to line up along Polk Street and have the floats pass by on the parade’s route.

According to Center City’s website, the theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas Around The World.” The award categories for this year’s parade include:

Rudolph’s Choice – given to the overall outstanding entry presenting and illustrating the parade theme.

The Silver Bells Award – is given to the most creative parade group or float.

The Golden Ticket Award – is given to the parade group with the most Holiday spirit.

The Dancing Elves Award – is given to the most entertaining parade float or group.

Best Community Spirit – given to the most interesting, inspirational, innovative float or group, representing the community.

“All entries must be lighted or glow-in-the-dark,” Center City’s website said. “This is a holiday parade, and floats must be approrpriate for the theme. Center City reserves the right to disqualify entries.”

Officials with Center City for Amarillo said that members of the community are able to enter the parade, stressing that the deadline is Monday. They also said that there will be a limited number of 75 entries into the parade.

For more information, and to enter a group into the parade, visit Center City’s website.