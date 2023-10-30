AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Center City of Amarillo is gearing up for the Christmas season with its Hawaiian Christmas Electric Light Parade set to take place on Dec. 1.

Officials detailed that from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 1, beginning at 11th and Polk Street and continuing north to Fourth Avenue, the community will have the chance to feast their eyes on the bright lights that will be featured in the parade.

Those interested can apply until Nov. 15 to have their float seen in the parade. Organizers noted that the parade entry form can be found here and that float space will be available until the parade reaches the limit.