AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Center City is partnering with SkyRite Sign Co., to celebrate high school and college senior graduates with the downtown banner program, according to a news release from Center City.

Center City detailed that the banners will have the senior’s name, photograph, and school and will be installed on the light poles throughout downtown Amarillo for $100 each. The deadline to order banners is set for April 29.

“The senior banner program started in 2020 as a way to honor graduates because the COVID-19 pandemic changed the senior experience. The program was such a success that Center City decided to continue this great recognition,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.

The banners will be on display in downtown through June, with Center City stating that a specific spot in downtown is not guaranteed. Seniors can pick up their banners at the Center City offices at 1000 S. Polk Street.

“We want to spotlight the success of graduating seniors. This is one unique way that families can honor their senior and raise funds for our downtown projects. They will have a unique souvenir of their senior year,” Duke said.

Chanette McKibben, Center City event coordinator, is set to coordinate the project, the release announced.

“The number of banner poles is limited, so we encourage families of seniors to place their orders as soon as possible,” Duke said.

According to Center City, you can order a senior banner here or go to the Center City of Amarillo Facebook page.