Center City releases information on 2021 Electric Light Parade

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Center City of Amarillo released information about the organization’s plans for its upcoming Electric Light Parade in early December.

According to a post made to its Facebook page Friday, this year’s Electric Light Parade will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, beginning at the intersection of 15th and Tyler. Continuing the trend of recent years, this parade will be a reverse parade, with the floats remaining stationary and individuals being able to drive through the route, which ends at 3rd Avenue.

This year’s Electric Light Parade theme is “An Old Fashioned Christmas,” according to the Center City website. The organization is limiting 75 floats to participate in this year’s parade and the deadline to enter the parade is Friday (Nov. 12.) Rules for each of the entries include that all floats should be lighted or glow-in-the-dark. Floats should also be centered around the theme.

Floats participating in this year’s Electric Light Parade will be in the running for the following five awards, according to the website:

Rudolph’s Choice – given to the overall outstanding entry presenting and illustrating the parade theme;

– given to the overall outstanding entry presenting and illustrating the parade theme; The Silver Bells Award – given to the most creative parade group or float;

– given to the most creative parade group or float; The Golden Ticket Award – given to the parade group with the most Holiday spirit;

– given to the parade group with the most Holiday spirit; The Dancing Elves Award – given to the most entertaining parade float or group;

– given to the most entertaining parade float or group; Best Community Spirit – given to the most interesting, inspirational, innovative float or group, representing our community;

According to the website, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be visiting children starting at 4 p.m. that day at the Bivins Mansion, located at 1000 S. Polk St. For more information about the upcoming parade, visit the Center City website.