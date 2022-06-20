AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Center City of Amarillo announced Monday that Center City has received its Main Street America accreditation this year, the 20th year in a row for the organization to receive this honor.

According to a news release, Center City of Amarillo first became a Main Street City in 2002, having received the honor every year since then. Since its start in 1996, the organization has invested more than $1.4 million in façade grants for various buildings throughout downtown Amarillo.

“Center City is proud of our continuous designation as a Main Street City. This shows that Amarillo’s historic downtown meets or exceeds standards to be part of this prestigious network,” Beth Duke, the executive director of Center City, said in the release.

According to the release, Main Street America programs helped generate around $5.76 billion in local reinvestment and helped open around 6,601 new businesses, which helped generate around 30,402 new jobs. The programs also helped rehabilitate around 10,595 historic buildings.

“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” Patrice Frey, the president and chief executive officer of Main Street America, said in the release. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities.”