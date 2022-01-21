Center City presents façade grant to local restaurant

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Center City of Amarillo recently presented a façade grant to a business located in downtown Amarillo, adding to the more than $1.3 million in grants the organization has invested in Amarillo.

According to a news release from the organization, the Center City Board of Directors recently presented a $20,000 façade grant to Braceros, a Mexican restaurant located at 727 S. Polk St. The building located at the address has been in downtown Amarillo since 1927, housing jewelry companies as well as other restaurants.

The grant funds went to help restore the neon sign for the business located on Polk Street, the release states. During the building’s restoration, owners restored the original hardwood floors and the exposed brick walls from when it was built in 1927.

“Braceros is a great addition to the Polk Street entertainment district and the Downtown Dining District. With its location near three downtown hotels, the restaurant will serve residents and visitors alike,” Beth Duke, the executive director of Center City, said in the release. “Center City is proud to have Braceros as a new downtown partner.”

The grant is a matching grant to help pay for signage and various exterior improvements to buildings in downtown Amarillo. The release states that businesses within the boundaries of Center City can apply for a façade grant. After an application is filled out, a volunteer committee makes recommendations for what businesses receive the grants and then the Center City’s Board of Directors makes the final decision.